Mehlville’s superintendent prepares for first day of school to look different

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Mehlville School District still hasn’t decided what the first day of class will look like on August 25, but they have some options.

Superintendent Dr. Chris Gaines said Mehlville parents could pick a full-time virtual option with a semester-long commitment to the program, or an on-campus option which could take two different forms.

Those forms include, everyone on campus five days a week or a staggered model.

Gaines said he doesn’t see five days a week in school happening at the beginning of the year but the other two options are still in the running.

He said the district will make a decision on what the start of school will look like by August 7. He said they are waiting because the situation is still fluid and they did not want to make an announcement that they then had to change.

Gaines has been a superintendent for 20 years and navigating this pandemic is one of the most challenging things he has had to deal with in his career.

“Nobody has every been through this before, there is no play book for this, there is no superintendent class on how to deal with a global pandemic and what that brings. So none of us, I don’t think, are going to get every little detail right,” Gaines said.

Mehlville is set to start school on August 25.