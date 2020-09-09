Missouri school districts struggle to bridge ‘digital divide’ for disadvantaged students

COVID and the Classroom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri’s top education official admits to trouble in the reopening of some schools. Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven told FOX 2’s Elliott Davis that the main issue is the “digital divide.”

Vandeven heads the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. She says disadvantaged students in some areas just don’t have the technology. School districts have to figure ways around the problem to make sure they can get kids connected to virtual learning.

Vandeven says some kids were having trouble even before the coronavirus hit and the crisis will just exacerbate the problems. Federal CARES Act funding is supposed to help pay for things like technology, and training teachers. School districts must get their reopening plans approved by the Department of Education.

Vandeven says some students will thrive in the current learning environment that includes virtual learning, but she worries others could fail. She says her department is trying to do all it can to make sure students don’t fall through the cracks.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Contact You Paid For It

Do you have a news tip for Elliott Davis? His "You Paid For It Series" on government waste has made him a champion of the underdog in St. Louis. Email our investigative unit here.

Popular

Latest News

More News