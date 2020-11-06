Parkway district parents call on all parents to protest class schedule changes

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – There are some upset parents in the Parkway School District.

On Monday, the district was supposed to start full-time in-class learning for kindergarten through eighth-grade students. But earlier this week, Parkway announced it will continue a blended learning schedule due to an increase in COVID cases.

Parkway Superintendent Dr. Keith Marty said a spike in COVID-19 cases is preventing the district from moving forward with plans to allow younger students to return to in-person learning five days a week.

Some parents who oppose the decision have started a Facebook page called Parkway Parents for In-Person Learning. They’re encouraging other Parkway families to contact the superintendent and school board members and tell them to return to full-time in-person learning because they believe their children are getting less of an education through online classes.

“I asked Dr. Marney why my kids can go to Parkway swim lessons and they can’t go to a Parkway school and he said he still wants the kids to be active,” said Karen Antrobus, who spoke with the superintendent by phone for about an hour to express her worries. “I am worried about it and I know there’s lots of moms out there and lot of parents, you know, that are very worried about our kids regressing and not being at the level that they should be as far as their education goes.”

The Parkway School District issued the following statement in response to the parents’ concerns:

“Since we returned to in-person learning 11 days ago, we have had at least one positive case of COVID-19 in every elementary and middle school…In order to slow the spread of illness in our schools and reduce quarantines, we are slowing down our plans to return full-time.”

The district is asking for patience as they monitor the COVID numbers everyday.