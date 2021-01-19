Parkway School District begins in-person learning

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – School is back in session at some local districts for the return of in-person learning following a long winter holiday break.

The Parkway School District is doing the best it can to keep students and staff safe.

The district released the following information as its board of education approved the following plans for the return to in-person learning for all students K-12. This schedule begins on Jan. 19 at the start of the second semester and is outlined through the remainder of the school year.

All students K-12 who have chosen in-person learning will attend school in-person for the second semester, which begins January 19. Click here to see K-12 In-Person Second-Semester Calendar and Daily Schedules.

The second-semester calendar includes some distance learning days. For example, there are five distance learning days in the third quarter. When we have a distance learning day, it will be on a Monday. Distance learning days are primarily used for detail cleaning of our schools and to complete contact tracing from the weekend. Click here to learn more about distance learning days.

Based on feedback from students and teachers, distance learning days for high school students will be shortened and return to the 10 a.m. start time. High school students in Virtual Campus will also have a shortened schedule on distance learning days.

K-8 students in Virtual Campus will continue on their current schedule for the remainder of the school year.

Preschool classes will continue to be open every day students are enrolled.