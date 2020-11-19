Parkway School District Board votes to move some students to all-virtual learning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Parkway School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved a recommendation by Superintendent Keith Marty to move middle and high school students to 100 percent virtual learning.

Middle and high school students will start virtual on Nov. 30 and remain virtual until at least the semester ends on January 15. The last day for in-person learning for Parkway middle and high school students would be Friday.

Some parents FOX 2 talked with agree this is the best route, while others want their students back in school

“As a parent that chose for my daughter to go to school in person multiple times when asked by Parkway, we are just incredibly disappointed,” parent Joanna Fiehler said.

Another parent, Sandy Young, said if Parkway stays 100 percent virtual, they plan to look at other schooling options for their son.

“This isn’t working,” she said. “We have almost lost a full semester.”

“There is a spike, we do not have hospital capacity to care for those who test positive and are symptomatic and we just cannot afford to continue as we were. There has to be a change, we are pivoting, and we have been pivoting since this whole thing started,” said parent Christine Wells Eason.

This change would not affect elementary schools. All elementary schools would stay in their blended learning/hybrid schedule.

“I am really happy that they decided to keep the blended schedule for elementary and I’m actually relieved it’s not 100 percent virtual again, because it’s really tough on the little kids and I really feel for the families,” Carly Scaduto said.