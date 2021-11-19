Parkway School District hosts 3 COVID vaccination clinics for young students

ST. LOUIS – More young children will get the Pfizer COVID vaccine on Friday.

Medley Pharmacy is offering the shots for Parkway School District students. They’re holding a clinic at Central Middle School on Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a return visit for the second dose on December 10 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Another clinic will be held at Central High School on Monday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a return visit for a second dose on December 13 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A third clinic will be held at Central Middle School on Tuesday, November 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a return visit for a second dose on December 21 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Families will need to make appointments. Click here to register for a clinic.

Parkway School District also said students must bring a printed signed vaccine consent form with them to the vaccination appointment. They should also bring a printed copy of their health insurance card they are covered under. If they don’t have insurance, then they need their social security number on the consent form.

Clinic 1

Friday, November 19 from 4:30-8 p.m. with a return visit for the second dose December 10 from 4:30-8 p.m.

Central Middle School

471 North Woods Mill Road

Chesterfield, 63017

Monday, November 22 from 4-8 p.m. with a return visit for a second dose December 13 from 4-8 p.m.

Central High School

369 North Woods Mill Road

Chesterfield, 63017

Tuesday, November 30 from 4:30-8 p.m. with a return visit for a second dose Tuesday, December 21 from 4:30-8 p.m

Central Middle School

471 North Woods Mill Road

Chesterfield, 63017