Parkway School District will remain on hybrid schedule for the time being

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Kindergarten through sixth-grade students at the Parkway School District were supposed to head back into the classroom full-time on Monday. But due to a rise in COVID cases, the district decided to stick with its hybrid/blended-learning plan.

Some Parkway School District parents, including Tatyana Taranda, said they want their students back in the classroom full-time.

Taranda said the sudden change put a strain on her family’s schedule. She’s cut her hours at work to help her autistic son with virtual learning. Now, he will be going to daycare on the days that he is not in school.

“I found daycare for my son but I’m not sure it will be more safe for him because now he will be in two different places instead of one,” she said.

“The majority of positive cases were traced back to transmission outside of school. But we are starting to see some transmission at school among students and staff,” the Parkway School District said in a statement. “In order to slow the spread of illness in our schools and reduce quarantines, we are slowing down our plans to return full time.”

The district said it wants all students learning full-time and in-person as soon as it is safe.