Parkway Schools Board of Education hold second-semester learning plan meeting

ST. LOUIS – The Parkway School District is working on its second-semester learning plan.

Parkway Schools Board of Education has a virtual special session scheduled for Monday at 7:00 p.m. Parents are able to tune in to that meeting via the school district’s website.

Parkway schools had middle and high school students go back to remote learning after the Thanksgiving break in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19. Elementary students continued with hybrid learning. The district has been keeping parents in the loop with letters and a dashboard laying out the latest cases.

Meanwhile, several parents have created a petition calling for Superintendent Keith Marty’s resignation.