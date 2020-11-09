Robinson Elementary School moves online for two days after 25% of staff quarantined

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Kirkwood School District announced that Robinson Elementary School would be moving to virtual learning for Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 9 and 10, because more than 25 percent of instructional staff are in quarantine.

The district said the quarantine includes four classrooms. Two students and one staff member is in isolation because of a positive or presumed positive COVID-19 test.

No other schools in the district are affected.

The district said it is, “waiting on additional test results and will monitor the situation closely.”

“Many of these instructional staff members are part of the core team of support for our students. We need to ensure adequate staffing whenever our students are in school,” said Dr. David Ulrich, Kirkwood School District superintendent.

“In every decision we make, we consider not only the safety of our students and staff members but also the instructional and social and emotional impact on our school community,” said Ulrich. “We must continue to be diligent in following the guidelines set forth by the CDC and local health departments, both in and out of school: wear a mask, physical distance whenever possible and wash or sanitize hands frequently.”

The change is only set for Monday and Tuesday at this time.