Rockwood middle school and high school students to return to in-person learning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Rockwood School District will start welcoming middle school and high school students back to campus in November.

Middle school students will begin returning on Wednesday, November 4 with just sixth-grade that day. Thursday, November 5 seventh and eighth-grade students will join them. Rockwood said the extra day for sixth-graders allows for a transition day for the youngest middle-schoolers.

The district is allowing students to continue to learn online if they prefer. Rockwood will send out an email on Friday, October 16 to all middle school-parents asking them to indicate which plan they’ve chosen. Parents must respond by Wednesday, October 21.

High school students will return the week following middle school students. Wednesday, November 11 freshman will meet in-person for orientation. Thursday, November 12 sophomores, juniors and seniors will join the freshman.

Rockwood said high school students also have the option to continue online learning. Parents of high school students will receive an email from Rockwood on Friday, October 23 to indicate which plan they’ve chosen. Parents must respond by Wednesday, October 28.