Rockwood School District considers returning to fully virtual classes

EUREKA, Mo – As COVID cases climb, the Rockwood School District is considering going back to remote learning less than a month after announcing a plan to send kids back to the classroom.

Returning to virtual learning is not the conversation parents or administrators want as high school students prepare to return Thursday, just days after middle schoolers returned.

“We are not planning to move to full remote, we saw Wentzville made that move yesterday,” superintendent Dr. Mark Miles said. “We wanted to provide information to parents to begin to plan in case we need to do so.”

As of now, 80 percent of parents have chosen in-person classes and 20 percent at-home learning.

The district nurses and contact tracing teams have been working to identify those with positive cases and quarantine individuals who may have had close contact with them while on campus.

“Within the last 14 days, as you look at students and staff we have just over 100 positive cases and look at the quarantine as we have little over 800,” Miles said. “Our district has 21,000 students, a large number of individuals we interact with.”

The administration said while the 14-day quarantine is a useful tool protecting the school community from the virus, it has created staffing issues.

Rockwood School District sent a letter to families Tuesday afternoon to let parents know the district is taking precautions to keep schools safe during the pandemic and will continue in-person learning until further notice.