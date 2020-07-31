Rockwood School District gives Sam Page a thumbs down on plan for online-only learning

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page wants all 300,000 students in St. Louis County to start the schoolyear learning online.

In the Rockwood School District, parents have two choices as to how their children are educated. Either all virtually and via computer and the student stays at home, or a hybrid partial virtual partial in the classroom.

“This pandemic is a tragedy; it has upended nearly everything in our lives as we know it,” Page said.

The county executive said it’s safer for the hundreds of thousands of students as well as 25,000 teachers to use virtual education when school begins just weeks from now.

“The level of transmission is continuing to increase and will remain high for several weeks,” he said.

Page sent a letter to superintendents across the county, asking all schools to be as virtual as possible, with no in-school teaching.

“The current level of community transmission poses the largest risk to the safety of our schools,” he said.

This is not an order from Page. It’s a recommendation or request. However, if a school sustains an outbreak and many children are infected, the county health department can close it down.

Rockwood schools have already said “no” to the county executive and are sticking with its two-choice offering.

“I think it is safer that way but they still need the in-school experience,” said Faye Wilson, the parent of Rockwood students.

The number of COVID-19 cases in St. Louis County jumped by more than a hundred since Wednesday to 530 cases.

“I think they should stay with the two choices and let the parent decide,” said Ashlee Messmer, parent of a Rockwood student.