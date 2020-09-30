Rockwood School District will allow some students to return to the classroom Wednesday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One of the largest school districts in our area is allowing some students back in the classroom Wednesday.

The Rockwood School District is allowing students in Pre-K through second-grade to return to in-person learning five days a week. According to the district, about 20 percent of parents have chosen to remain all virtual.

For the students that are coming back to the classroom at Fairway Elementary, they will see social distancing markers all over the ground, hand sanitizer stations, and mask-wearing.

The principal at Fairview said they have also split cases into smaller groups and assigned each student colors and numbers. That way they know where to sit and lunch, what color mesh bag has their playground equipment, and which playground area to use.

Rockwood has not announced when other grade levels could return to in-person learning.