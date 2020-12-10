Rockwood School District will not revert to virtual learning after winter break

EUREKA, Mo. – Winter is approaching and what many are dubbing the “flu-vid” season is not letting up. Last week, the Rockwood School District announced it would hold two mandatory virtual learning days the Monday and Tuesday leading into winter break.

Parents were concerned that may be an indicator of the district leaning towards 100 percent virtual learning moving forward, especially when many have been so pleased to have options that were suiting their family best.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Miles put those worries to rest Wednesday afternoon, stating the district will continue to provide virtual and in-person learning options—with modifications—moving into the third quarter of the school year.

Rockwood School District modifications:

Add five virtual learning days for K-12 to the third-quarter calendar. Virtual learning days are when in-person learners stay home from school and connect with their teacher and online classmates via Zoom learning activities. The addition of five virtual learning days will offer more opportunities for students to connect online and allow teachers to provide students time for individual or group help sessions. Rockwood Early Childhood programs will remain open on these five virtual learning days.

Continue our commitment to Rockwood Safe Together for schools. We appreciate our school community as they continue to follow our health and wellness efforts during these challenging times.

What more can parents do?

“Our students and their learning are at the center of everything we do. We will continue to support our teachers, leaders, and staff who are doing their best for our students,” said Dr. Miles.

The district will re-evaluate the next steps as they move into the fourth quarter. The district is responding to questions on the Rockwood website.