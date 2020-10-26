Some students returning to class in St. Louis Public Schools

ST. LOUIS – Students in grades 3rd – 6th will begin moving from remote learning to in-classroom learning today if they so choose in the St. Louis Public School District.

City school officials say the five elementary schools with the largest enrollment including, Dewey will return with an A/B schedule; meaning not all students will be the school at one time some students will attend on A day and others will go on Bdays.

We’re told all of the other city elementary schools will return to class for full days five days a week with school ending one hour early on each day.

Students are required to wear masks at school and on the bus and are being asked to wear masks at bus stops as well and to practice social distancing.

Adults must also wear masks in school buildings. Students’ temperatures will be checked daily at school. At most schools, students will eat breakfast and lunch in their classroom. But at some locations with smaller enrollments, students may eat spaced out in the cafeteria.

There will be recess but playground equipment is off-limits for now.