St. Louis area schools move back to virtual learning

ST. LOUIS – Many students in the St. Louis area are making the switch back to virtual learning Monday morning.

The decision comes as a measure to curb the spread of COVID.

Parkway middle and high school students will be learning remotely through the end of the semester in January. Elementary students in the district will continue with a hybrid approach.

Meanwhile, over in Edwardsville District 7 schools, they are also transitioning back to 100 percent virtual learning. That begins Monday for all students.

Students in the Edwardsville School District are expected to learn virtually until at least Friday, December 18.