St. Louis County Council overwhelmed by calls to put kids back in classrooms

CLAYTON, Mo. – After being overwhelmed by public comments from parents at its meeting Tuesday, the St. Louis County Council backed a resolution in support of sending students back to classrooms and letting them play all fall sports countywide.

The action followed Monday’s protests by parents on the street outside the council chamber in Clayton.

The resolution encourages all public and private schools to allow all K-through-5 students to resume in-person classes and called on County Executive Dr. Sam Page and the St. Louis County Department of Public Health to set clear targets for middle and high schools to do the same. The resolution also supported the resumption of all fall sports.

The council received about 340 public comments, nearly all of them dealing with schools/youth sports as well as supporting the resolution, and two bills aimed at curbing the power of the county executive.

The resolution passed by a 4-3 vote.

The bills both failed by the same margin.

Page did not attend the virtual meeting.

Last week, he called for fall sports to be delayed until spring because of COVID-19 concerns.

Also Tuesday, the Rockwood School District, one of the largest districts in Missouri, acted in defiance of Page, announcing that all students Early Childhood-through-second-grade would be allowed to attend school in person again, starting September 30.

A spokesman for Page said the county executive’s position had not changed. He said Page could not attend the meeting because of a family event.