The ins and outs of learning before and after winter break in Parkway and Rockwood

ST. LOUIS – Amidst a petition asking for the superintendent of the Parkway School District Keith Marty to resign, the school board still met Wednesday. Leaders have decided to update their plans for the spring semester, again.

They hope to have all students back for in-person learning by the start of the semester in January, but the board will meet again later this month to review those goals.

The petition was started by parents after the board voted to move learning to all virtual at the meeting prior to Wednesday’s.

“It’s important for us to be in person because this, its just good for our mental stability,” Parkway School District junior Ashley West said.

“I don’t know that he deserves to not have his job, but I definitely feel like he needs to listen to some of the parents and look at the needs of the kids more than what I think they’re doing,” Parkway School District parent Jamie Kocinski said.

Parkway leaders say they are also disappointed students are not learning in-person right now. The board has also talked about possibly having smaller virtual classes in the spring.

The Rockwood School District is planning ahead quarterly, saying they will offer virtual and in-person learning options when students return from winter break. The plan, for now, is to have students learn virtually the Monday and Tuesday before winter break begins. The first five days back to school after winter break for students who choose to learn in person will be virtual.