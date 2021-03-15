Vaccines available for St. Louis Public School teachers and staff

ST. LOUIS – Monday marks the first of four days this week when teachers and school staff in St. Louis City and County can receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

St. Louis Public School (SLPS) have set up two sites, one at Vashon High School and one at McCluer South-Berkeley. The school district has partnered with Urban League and the Missouri National Guard to make this program possible.

Leaders who organized the program say this is the largest vaccination effort they will perform since vaccine roll-outs began.

All those who have scheduled an appointment will receive the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Shots will be administered Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

The Affton, Mehlville, and Rockwood school districts have made vaccine rollout plans for their staffs, respectively. Meanwhile, employees at the Webster Groves School District will be to get the vaccine at the high school on Tuesday, March 16.