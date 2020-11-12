Wentzville Middle School heads virtual Thursday; parents react to the switch

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – The Wentzville Board of Education unanimously approved moving middle and high schools in the Wentzville School District to virtual learning.

The change starts Thursday for Wentzville Middle School students. The rest of the middle and high schools start virtual Monday. Pre-K and elementary schools will stay in-person. Middle schools are set to head back into the classroom Dec. 7, while high schools head back Jan. 4.

Some parents in the district were happy with the move, while others are hesitant.

“That is the best possible solution right now for the times we’re in, I don’t really think there is another choice at this point,” said Claudia Jenkins, a parent in the district.

“It is a tough decision to make, I feel like it’s a lose-lose situation, but I feel that it’s the necessary choice, I 100 percent support Dr. Cain and all of the recommendations he has made, I feel that he is making these recommendations based on science and data,” said Cara Wokurka, another parent in the district. “It is not ideal for anyone but I feel like our job right now is to make sure our teachers, our children, and our staff at our schools are safe.”

Amber Sullivan, another parent in the district said this adds another hurdle for her family because she has a daughter in elementary school and another in high school, which means they are on opposite learning styles.

“Now I’ve got to try and figure out my schedule,” she said. “Which is, again, another stresser.”

She said while she would rather her children be in school, in-person full-time, she would be okay with elementary also going virtual now.

The debate is also happening at the State Capitol in Jefferson City. Representative Justin Hill (R-Lake St. Louis) believes students should be learning in-person.

“Hundreds more kids in the Wentzville school district are trapped and being failed by their elected officials,” he said on the House Floor.

Wentzville isn’t the only school making tough decisions as COVID cases are surging again in the region.

Riverview Gardens School District will return to 100 percent virtual learning Monday, November 16.

The district said on Facebook it is in the best interest for the health and safety of students, families, and staff due to surging COVID cases.