Why can students play sports but not enter classrooms? Watch FOX 2’s reports for answers

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – There are many places in Missouri where you can live on one side of the street and your children can go back to school full time. Live on the other? The only option is to return to school part-time.

Even stranger for some families is that they can enter their school to play, they just cannot go inside to learn.

The Skaggs family in the Rockwood District in St Louis County, have children at three different grade levels. Kyle, who is a Babler Elementary student can play socce with others, but he cannot go to class.

“I don’t get it, because we have to wear masks to the field but once we get there we have to take them off. It is a contact sport, like we bang into each other, but in school we don’t touch each other at all,” said Kyle Skaggs.

Lafayette freshman Megan can play volleyball in school, but cannot go inside to learn. She was leaving to play at school right after our interview. She says thatno one has explained why she can play sports but can’t enter a classroom.

Their dad, Matt Skaggs is organizing a petition for all Rockwood students to return to school.

“They have to understand what it is doing to our children,” said Matt Skaggs.

Right now the district is only allowing preschool through second grade in-person.

We are covering this topic all day on FOX 2 with reports in every newscast. Find out what the district has to say about allowing sports but no in-school classes. You will hear more about Skaggs’ push to get more students back and we will talk to more students about what they think. It is not all what you would expect.