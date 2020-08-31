Younger students in St. Louis County may head back to school before others

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis County Health Department is working on a new tool to help school districts track COVID-19 data so they can make better decisions on what the rest of the school year will look like.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said during a morning briefing that the health department is working on sharing new data points with the public that will break down information by zip code for each school district. That is expected to be ready later this week.

Page said there have been 75 new COVID-19 cases linked to St. Louis County schools so far this month.

Page said in public schools, where students are mainly virtual, 26 staff members and 7 students have tested positive for COVID-19.

In independent schools which are mostly in-person, 39 students and 3 staff members have reported COVID-19 cases.

Page says 40 schools have reported cases or close contact with cases.

The county has seen a sharp increase in cases among those ages 15-19. Page says the rate of cases among younger students is holding steady.

Page says he expects the county will be able to recommend younger students will be able to return to class before older students. He said there is no timeline for when that may happen.