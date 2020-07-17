Missouri COVID case fatality rate continues to dip as younger people are infected

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri added more than 800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as younger people catch the virus.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 31,290 cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 868 positive cases from the day before—and 1,121 subsequent deaths. That’s a case fatality rate of 3.58 percent.

The majority of cases are for individuals 49 years of age and younger.

Over the last seven days, Missouri has added 4,629 cases of coronavirus.

The state is also reporting 875 hospitalizations for COVID-19 as of July 12. This number is subject to a 72-hour delay to ensure that the data are accurate and complete.

Not all cases and deaths recorded since yesterday have occurred in the last 24 hours.

Interactive Missouri maps show locations of coronavirus cases

Exactly 537,896 Missourians have received PCR tests for COVID-19 and 94.4 percent have tested negative. The number of people tested in the last 24 hours is not immediately known.

Additionally, the state health department is reporting positive cases are up 4.5 percent over the last 7 days.

If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411 (24 hours a day).

As of July 17, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 3,555,877 cases of COVID-19 and 137,864 deaths across all 50 states and 6 U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions, for a national case fatality rate of 3.88 percent.