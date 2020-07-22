COVID cases continue to grow in STL area

ST. LOUIS – The latest data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force shows a continual increase in the number of patients testing positive for COVID-19 in the St. Louis area. Dr. Alex Garza is the task force incident commander and believes some of the increase is due to younger adults socializing and not practicing social distancing.

“We have to get the transmission down,” said Garza.

He believes another reason for the increase involves some of the choices people made soon after area stay-at-home orders were lifted.

“I think we became a little bit lax coming out of shelter in place and weren’t following the social distancing and mask wearing rules,” said Garza.

He’s hoping recent mask wearing mandates in St. Louis City and St. Louis County will start to reverse the recent increase in cases.

Garza encourages the public to practice the basics of hand washing, social distancing, and mask-wearing.

“The only way to get transmission down is mask-wearing, social distancing, and all those other things.”