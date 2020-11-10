Nearly 2,000 new COVID cases in St. Charles County in the last week; testing at Family Arena

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Missouri National Guard will host drive-through COVID testing November 12 to November 14 at the Family Arena. It comes as cases in St. Charles County rise by nearly 2000 cases in the last week.

The county said people can register in advance by clicking here or calling 877-435-8411. The free tests are open to all Missouri residents.

The testing times are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday and 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

From Monday to Tuesday St. Charles County Public Health reported that cases rose by 292, putting the county’s cumulative confirmed cases at 14,615. There were zero deaths from Monday to Tuesday. Over 400 people were released from quarantine from Monday to Tuesday.

The cumulative cases per 100,000 were 3,950 on Monday. On Tuesday that number jumped to 4,050.