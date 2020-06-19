Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 946 deaths/ 16,908cases IL: 6,537 deaths/ 134,778 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

COVID survivor has a message for those who don’t take virus seriously

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Scott Krupinski was healthy in March when he became one of our area’s first to contract coronavirus. It almost killed him. Today, he is making a full recovery.

Scott first tested positive for the flu. After a week, his health declined. He went to the hospital and tested positive for COVID-19. His health went downhill quickly. All of his organs were shutting down.

On April 8, a chaplain called his wife, who couldn’t be with him. He said Scott probably wouldn’t live. Scott and his wife Kelly say thanks to prayers and the hard work of doctors and nurses at Barney Jewish Hospital in St Louis, he survived.

The nurses called Scott a superstar, so Kelly got him a Superman cape. His fight inspired all of those around him. Scott was on a ventilator for 20 days and in a medically-induced coma for 25 days. He finally returned home after two months in the hospital.

When Scott and Kelly see people not taking the virus seriously, it upsets them. Scott wants people to know it is serious. He says you have no idea until it happens to you. Scott is still slowly recovering and getting therapy. He can only whisper because his vocal chords were affected by the tube in his throat for so long.

Scott says he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News