COVID survivor has a message for those who don’t take virus seriously

ST. LOUIS – Scott Krupinski was healthy in March when he became one of our area’s first to contract coronavirus. It almost killed him. Today, he is making a full recovery.

Scott first tested positive for the flu. After a week, his health declined. He went to the hospital and tested positive for COVID-19. His health went downhill quickly. All of his organs were shutting down.

On April 8, a chaplain called his wife, who couldn’t be with him. He said Scott probably wouldn’t live. Scott and his wife Kelly say thanks to prayers and the hard work of doctors and nurses at Barney Jewish Hospital in St Louis, he survived.

The nurses called Scott a superstar, so Kelly got him a Superman cape. His fight inspired all of those around him. Scott was on a ventilator for 20 days and in a medically-induced coma for 25 days. He finally returned home after two months in the hospital.

When Scott and Kelly see people not taking the virus seriously, it upsets them. Scott wants people to know it is serious. He says you have no idea until it happens to you. Scott is still slowly recovering and getting therapy. He can only whisper because his vocal chords were affected by the tube in his throat for so long.

Scott says he’s expected to make a full recovery.