COVID vaccine recipients can still donate blood

ST. LOUIS – COVID vaccine recipients of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine may donate blood without a waiting period. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is working to debunk rumors about the vaccine that have been circulating on the internet.

The American Red Cross said donors who have received the AstraZeneca or Janssen/J&J vaccine must wait two weeks after receiving their vaccination before they can give blood again. They go on to say, “Those who are uncertain which type of vaccine they received must wait four weeks before donating.”

People who have been vaccinated are not eligible to donate convalescent plasma for COVID-19 patients according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

