CVS, Walgreens to offer expanded COVID-19 testing

ST. LOUIS – Drugstore chains Walgreens and CVS are expanding free COVID testing services.

CVS says it will offer free self-swab testing at up to a thousand locations by the end of May.

That’s after the CDC announced new testing guidelines.

Meanwhile, Walgreens says it’s opening free drive-thru nasal-swab testing sites in 49 states and Puerto Rico. Walgreens already has 18 drive-thru testing sites open in 11-states including Illinois.

Patients must make appointments online and meet c-d-c criteria for testing at both drug store chains.