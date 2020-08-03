Day-to-day COVID cases dropping in Missouri less than a week after single-day record of 2,000 cases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The daily number of new COVID cases in Missouri has consistently dropped after the state set a single-day record for cases last week.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 52,887 cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 1,054 positive cases from the day before—and 1,255 total deaths as of Monday, August 3. That’s a case-fatality rate of 2.37 percent.

Please keep in mind that not all cases and deaths recorded since yesterday occurred in the last 24 hours.

July saw Missouri set new single-day records for new cases, culminating with more than 2,000 cases on Thursday, July 30.

Interactive Missouri maps show locations of coronavirus cases

Nearly half of all reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The 20 to 24 age group has 6,102 recorded cases, the highest of all age groups.

The state health department is now splitting the 0 to 19 age demographic into two groups: 0 to 9 and 10 to 19. The 0 to 9 group has 1,268 reported cases and the 10 to 19 group has 4,719 cases.

The average age of a Missouri COVID-19 patient over the last 7 days is 42.

More than half of all recorded deaths in the state have occurred in the 80+ age demographic.

Missouri has administered 712,948 PCR tests for COVID-19 and 92.8 percent of those patients have tested negative. The number of people tested in the last 24 hours is not immediately known.

Additionally, positive cases are up 10.7 percent (per 100,000 people) over the last 7 days.

The state is reporting 889 hospitalizations for COVID-19 as of July 31. This number is subject to a 72-hour delay to ensure that the data are accurate and complete.

If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411 (24 hours a day).

As of August 3, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 4,649,102 cases of COVID-19 and 154,471 deaths across all 50 states and 6 U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions, for a national case-fatality rate of 3.32 percent.