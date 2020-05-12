Democrats to propose $3 trillion COVID-19 relief package and vote this week

House Democrats plan to unveil a sweeping new Covid-19 stimulus package on Tuesday with a price tag expected to be more than $3 trillion — an amount that would stand as the largest relief package in history.

The legislation sets up a clash with the Republican-controlled Senate, where leaders have said another round of emergency funding is not yet needed.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Democrat from Maryland, told reporters Tuesday that Democratic leaders expect their proposal for another round of relief to be wrapped up by Tuesday afternoon.

The package is expected to cost more than $3 trillion, according to a senior House Democratic aide. Three other aides also told CNN the price tag would be in the $3 trillion range. That would dwarf the stimulus measure enacted in March, which was more than $2 trillion and at the time amounted to the largest emergency aid package in American history.

Hoyer said the legislation will involve funding for state and local governments, more direct payments to individuals, money to expand testing and contact tracing, provisions for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, student loan relief, and funding for elections.

He added during his weekly press call that members should anticipate votes in the House on Friday to advance the measure.

House Democrats have pressed ahead with a new stimulus package amid stiff resistance from Republican lawmakers and the White House, who say they want to wait to see the impact of previously enacted relief measures before moving forward with any new package.

Without some Republican support, the House bill cannot pass in the Senate. But unveiling legislation now gives Democrats an opportunity to showcase their priorities and outline their legislative vision for how to help a country in dire straits as a result of the devastating pandemic.

Asked about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s priority to include liability protections for businesses in any new coronavirus relief bill, Hoyer pushed back on the idea.

“Our focus has been on protecting people, not protecting people from hurting them and having no liability for hurting them,” he said.

Democratic leaders are also planning move forward with a remote voting and remote committee work plan on Friday, Hoyer said.

He said he is disappointed Democrats and Republicans have not reached an agreement on proxy voting, although party leaders continue to work for a deal.

“I am hopeful that we will get there, but we absolutely need to get there and we need to get there quickly,” he said. He reiterated that if there is no agreement, Democrats will proceed with their own plan.

By Haley Byrd, Manu Raju, and Clare Foran, CNN