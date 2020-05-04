Dierbergs expands store hours for customers

ST. LOUIS – Grocery store chain Dierbergs has expanded its store hours as Missouri rolls into the first phase of reopening the economy.

Beginning Monday, all stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The first hour will still be reserved for shoppers age 60 and over and individuals with compromised immune systems.

Pharmacy hours will continue to operate as follows:

79 Crossing, 94 Crossing, Bogey Hills, Brentwood, Deer Creek, Des Peres, Edwardsville, Green Mount, Heritage, Manchester, Warson Woods, Wentzville, West Oak, Wildwood

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Arnold, Fenton, Florissant, Lemay, Mackenzie, Market Place, Southroads, Telegraph

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.