‘Do the right thing’ Jefferson County residents urged to mask-up before hospitals fill up

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Jefferson County residents are getting a stern warning as the COVID-19 virus spreads. Everyone needs to come together and do the right thing or hospitals will be overwhelmed. Health Director Kelley Vollmar is asking people to protect themselves and others by wearing a mask, washing hands, and staying home when sick.

There is a two week incubation period for the virus. So what we do now will have an impact on the upcoming holidays and everyone’s ability to seek medical care.

“The longer we wait to make these changes the more it will impact our community. What we do now will impact Thanksgiving. What we do then will impact Christmas,” said Vollmar.

The test positivity rate in Jefferson County is at 29% and ranks sixth in the state for new cases.

Jefferson County Hospitals are already overwhelmed. They are having a tough time finding the staff to treat everyone. This includes everyone coming to the hospital, not just COVID-19 patients. Health care workers are exhausted and some are leaving the profession.

“No one can make you do the right thing,” said Health Director Kelley Vollmar. “Make a temporary sacrifice for the greater good of the county.”

Jefferson County is not following Gov. Parson’s new quarantine guidelines for students. They are going with CDC guidelines instead. But, schools are already being forced to close because of COVID-19 outbreaks. The schools themselves may be safe but they can’t control what people do outside of the classroom.

The Jefferson County COVID-19 dashboards have not been updated recently because of the number of new cases coming in. There are now over 200 cases per day being reported.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is also reporting a record number of people being admitted to hospitals for COVID-19. They are receiving cases from all over the state and the metropolitan area. If current virus trends hold then regional hospitals will be overwhelmed in the first weeks of December.

Jefferson County is one of 99 others in the state in the White House Pandemic Task Force’s “Red Zone.” There are 455 cases per 100,000 people being reported. The “Red Zone” threshold starts at 100 cases per 100,000.