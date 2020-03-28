Breaking News
IL: 34 deaths/3026 cases; MO: 9 deaths/670 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Doctor at St. Mary’s Hospital tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A physician at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19.

An SSM Health spokeswoman says the doctor is self-quarantining at home while local and state health officials notify anyone who may have come into contact with prior to the diagnosis.

The doctor was not showing any symptoms the last time they were at work and had not seen any patients in their clinic at St. Mary’s since March 16.

As of Friday afternoon, Missouri has confirmed 670 cases of COVID-19 and nine death associated with the virus.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News