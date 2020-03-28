Doctor at St. Mary’s Hospital tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A physician at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19.

An SSM Health spokeswoman says the doctor is self-quarantining at home while local and state health officials notify anyone who may have come into contact with prior to the diagnosis.

The doctor was not showing any symptoms the last time they were at work and had not seen any patients in their clinic at St. Mary’s since March 16.

As of Friday afternoon, Missouri has confirmed 670 cases of COVID-19 and nine death associated with the virus.