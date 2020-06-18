Doctors worry as we return to normal from COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – There’s another sign of recovery from COVID-19: a new piece of Ballpark Village opened Wednesday. Doctors worry that as we work to return to normal we’ll forget about what’s important right now.

A Children’s Hospital doctor fears those two people are unique, that the public is becoming less concerned.

“You fear that they think it’s gone, that we no longer have to worry about this, and we’re back to normal,” Dr. Jason Newland said. “We’re not back to any sort or normal.”

Few masks and little social distancing could be seen at a Tuesday night food truck event in St. Charles.

St. Charles city leaders announced plans to shoot fireworks on the Fourth of July.

“This is tough. We want to celebrate Fourth of July. That’s what we do in the United States,” Newland said.

The doctor knows social distancing is a huge challenge but it’s important. Newland says people must remember to wash their hands and don’t share any food.

He’s worried the perception that things are okay is a common feeling and thinks there’s still a good chance we’ll see a COVID-19 resurgence in the fall.