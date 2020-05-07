Downturn in economy leads to closing of 50-year-old Creve Coeur business

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – The fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for small businesses.

Dry cleaners are essential businesses and have been open during the stay-at-home order. But the economic downturn is forcing Alexander Reed Cleaners to close its Creve Coeur store at the end of the month.

Owner Kristen Waddel hopes when St. Louis County begins to reopen May 18, business will improve with pick-up and delivery service for Creve Coeur customers and they may be in a position to hire back employees who lost their jobs.

“You know, that location’s been there for 50 years and, you know, we were finding that a lot of our people were moving to more convenient services, so walk-in business was taking a little bit of a hit to begin with and COVID-19 really sealed the deal on that particular location,” she said.

“The thing that my husband and I came to terms with is that things aren’t going to look the same and we have to look at this as our opportunity to recreate what our business looks like what our world looks like and, hopefully, it’ll be something positive in the end of it right now we need to have something to look forward to, right?”

Waddell says their three other Alexander Reed stores in north St. Louis County University City, and south St. Louis are still open and viable.