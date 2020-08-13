Dr. Alex Garza warns that one type of mask may be worse than none at all

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Doctor Alex Garza with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says some masks are better at preventing COVID transmission than others. During his daily briefing, he broke down a new study from Duke University which tested how effectively different materials block moisture droplets from getting into the air. The study shows that wearing a gaiter, which is a fabric tube worn around the neck and pulled up over the nose, could actually be worse than not wearing a mask at all.

Doctor Garza emphasized that the study only tested one type of gaiter and other fabrics may be better. But he also encouraged people to wear masks thicker than a bandana that properly go over the nose and under the chin without gaps. He also applauded everyone who consistently wears masks in public and credits them for the curve beginning to bend downward again.