Dramatic changes at Centerpointe Hospital drop COVID 19 infection rate

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – A psychiatric hospital in St. Charles County where dozens of staff members and some patients tested positive for COVID 19 has since made dramatic changes.

Dr. Azfar Malik says Centerpointe Hospital now has only one patient to a room, focusing on social distancing and people wearing masks.

Investigator Elliott Davis was the only news reporter Centerpointe talked to on camera when they first discovered 28 members of the hospital staff tested positive for the coronavirus along with 4 patients back in late March.

And another big change, they’re no longer having outpatients come to the facility. They are handling outpatient therapy virtually on Zoom and other platforms. Patients can get help in the comfort of their own home and they don’t risk infecting others if they do have coronavirus.

There are currently no positive COVID 19 cases at Centerpointe.