Breaking News
IL: 3,406 deaths/ 77,741 cases; MO: 482 deaths/ 9,844 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions

Dramatic changes at Centerpointe Hospital drop COVID 19 infection rate

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – A psychiatric hospital in St. Charles County where dozens of staff members and some patients tested positive for COVID 19 has since made dramatic changes.

Dr. Azfar Malik says Centerpointe Hospital now has only one patient to a room, focusing on social distancing and people wearing masks.

Investigator Elliott Davis was the only news reporter Centerpointe talked to on camera when they first discovered 28 members of the hospital staff tested positive for the coronavirus along with 4 patients back in late March.

And another big change, they’re no longer having outpatients come to the facility. They are handling outpatient therapy virtually on Zoom and other platforms.  Patients can get help in the comfort of their own home and they don’t risk infecting others if they do have coronavirus.

There are currently no positive COVID 19 cases at Centerpointe.

Share this story

Contact You Paid For It

Do you have a news tip for Elliott Davis? His "You Paid For It Series" on government waste has made him a champion of the underdog in St. Louis. Email our investigative unit here.

Latest News

More News