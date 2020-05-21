Drive-In St. Louis kicks off tonight starting 17-night concert series

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – The first night of Drive-In St. Louis kicks off tonight on Old Mills Boulevard at the outlet mall in Hazelwood – a 17-night concert and graduation series aimed to bring the community together while social distancing.

“Having that sense of community again it’s going to be a huge socially and emotionally to getting this community back on track,” said Dan Buck, managing partner with Big Sports Properties.

The series runs May 21 through June 6 with 11 nights of concerts and a movie, and 6 graduation nights. The idea started with seniors in mind.

“We just started putting our heads together saying, ‘What could we do?’” Buck said. “As the ideas grew, and the partnerships grew, and the stages grew, and the big screens grew.”

Which grew into celebrating something bigger.

“Still being socially distant, but social distancing does not mean anti-social,” Buck said. “Really, it’s 17 days of celebrating community.”

A celebration for all, helping many. The event is employing 100 people, and putting musicians back on the stage.

People will have their own party area to celebrate, dance and enjoy being back with the community, while respecting COVID-19 guidelines. All to help us move towards recovery.

“I think it’s really more about the social and emotional recovery,” Buck said. “Yeah, we know we have to economically recover, but as a community we got to get people back to work. That’s only going to happen if people start feeling good and start having a good time. And recognizing that COVID didn’t win.”

They’ll make a decision next week if they will extend this concert series into the later parts of June.