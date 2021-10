ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Charles County Department of Public Health will host a drive-through COVID-19 mass vaccination event on Wednesday.

The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the St. Charles Family Arena.

First, second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available. Appointments are required and can still be scheduled before 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Click here to sign up and learn more.