Duo goes viral after bringing the magic of music to Tower Grove residents

ST. LOUIS - Though restrictions continue to increase during the fight against COVID-19, a duo is doing what it can to strike a chord in the city of St. Louis.

In Tower Grove, there is music in the air. Two musicians have been marching down the streets blaring out joyful and inspirational sounds.

The music has put so many people in high spirits, a video posted to social media is now viral with more than two million views.

“We just wanted to spread the love and spread the light with this quarantine situation,” said trombone player Dominique Burton.

Burton and tuba player Benjamin Kosberg share their passion for music.

“We are pretty entrenched in it, so I guess it’s just become a second nature to us,” Kosberg said.

A teacher and a construction worker by day, like thousands, their daily routines are at a standstill.

“I kind of did have most of my gigs dry up for the foreseeable future,” Kosberg said.

When it comes to music, the two are marching on.

Bold sounds playing beautiful ballads captured the attention of idol neighbors. Many poured out from porches and balconies to be serenaded.

“I think you really just have to look at the overall message of the song,” Burton said.

They were playing "Stand by Me" during a time of isolation.

“Not literally,” they laughed.

“In these times of crisis when you feel like you have nothing, you must rely on people in rely on each other, and you have to be a reliable person,” Burton said.

The two got a little flack for not being six feet apart. The two are roommates and are encouraging people to continue social distancing.

The love has now spread across social media. A video posted to social media now has more than two million views, thirty thousand shares, and 150 thousand likes. The two even recognition from television network BET.