Empty Family Arena would be kicking off graduation ceremonies today

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – It looks like a scene from an old Twilight Zone episode inside the Family Arena in St. Charles. It appears as if time stands still – with the soccer turf still down from the last St. Louis Ambush game. The arena should be filled this month with hundreds of graduates every night and thousands of their family members as spectators.

Nearly 30 graduation ceremonies are now canceled for this month, even though St. Charles County is now open for business. The arena says it’s still working on the safest plan possible to keep people distanced.

Business for owners like Weinhardt Party Rentals have plummeted.

“This is our busy time of the year,” Dawn Weinhardt said.

Weinhardt has locations in St. Louis and St. Louis County where businesses remain under stay at home orders so she’s still not renting to people even if their event is in a County without the same orders.

“That’s been difficult for this weekend especially, because it is Mother’s Day weekend and people you know are starting to have events,” she said.

Caterers like Orlando’s, which has two St. Louis County locations, saw their businesses evaporate.

“I had a 500-person event at the arch in April and another 500-person event for the Arch in May – no that was an 800 people event – and they were conference events,” Sam Orlando Jr. said. “The conference obviously didn’t happen. Those were huge blows to my bottom line.”

Weinhardt says she’s recommended solutions that will cost her in lost profits but will still offer families a chance to celebrate.

“I think we can move on. It’s just going to look a little different, but there’s nothing wrong with looking different,” she said.

Weinhardt recommended considering you stream your event for guests who can’t attend. She also suggests having a party at your house and staggering the guests throughout the day, when the time is right.

“Our goal is to work together with the client to help them get through this because we know this is stressing on them,” she said.

The Family Arena could have legally held its graduation ceremony tonight, because of its location in St. Charles County. However, leaders want to make sure they have the right plan to keep people safe. It’s now targeting July for the possibility of beginning graduation ceremonies again.