Enterprise makes car cleaning pledge for customers worried about coronavirus

ST. LOUIS – In response to the challenges presented by COVID-19, Enterprise Holdings says its number one priority is to make sure their employees and customers stay safe.

“We already had a rigorous program for cleaning our cars and this just enhances it in making sure we touch all of the high-touch areas with disinfectant and sanitizers based on the who and CDC recommendations,” said David Nestor, executive vice president of global operations of Enterprise.

Enterprise takes its extensive cleaning takes place on every car once it comes back.

Nestor says their business has been ticking up since states began to reopen and they expect business to continue to grow.

“Our customers are telling us they feel like renting a car is the safest place to get them were they need to go,” he said.

Nestor acknowledges it’s been a difficult time for their company like any other.

“We had to make some layoffs, that’s public knowledge, but we had to adjust to business demands,” he said. “We had to do that the right way. And the family continues to invest right back into the business. We’re optimistic about the future.”