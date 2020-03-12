Fabulous Fox Theatre postpones all remaining March events

ST. LOUIS – After the city of St. Louis declared public gatherings of 1,000 or more people would be prohibited until further notice, the Fabulous Fox Theatre announced that all performances and tours would be postponed for the rest of the month.

Decisions about future events will be made as theatre management watches the ever-evolving situation with the coronavirus.

Friday night’s “The Bachelor Live on Stage” has been postponed, along with upcoming performances of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (March 17-29). Ticket holders have been advised to hold onto their tickets because they’ll be honored at a future date when the events can be rescheduled.