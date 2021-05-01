FEMA’s mass vaccination efforts continue at the Dome at America’s Center

ST. LOUIS – Mo. – FEMA came into town four weeks ago to help administer Covid-19 vaccinations at the Dome at America’s Center.

Saturday morning, St. Louisans were ready for the doors to open at the Gate C entrance to the Dome near Broadway and Cole Street.

On the second level of the concourse, a group of Department of Defense personal from seven agencies, like the Navy, were helping to administer shots and make sure the process ran smoothly.

“Yesterday we vaccinated 1,600 St. Louisans against Covid-19,” said Deanna Frazier, FEMA Spokesperson. “About 12% were first doses and the rest were second doses. So we had an overwhelming number of people come back for their second dose.”

This marks three and a half weeks FEMA has been providing the Pfizer vaccine in downtown St. Louis.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is letting St. Louis city and county residents walk up for the shots. The eight-week program launched Wednesday April 7, 2021.

The initial hopes were to vaccinate 3,000 people a day, seven days a week, totaling 168,000 doses. Now, FEMA has opened the dome up to residents who might have had to drive a distance to get the first dose.

“Not only individuals who got their first dose here at the Dome but say somebody drove two hours to get their first dose somewhere else,” says Frazier. “They can come down here to the Dome and get that second dose.”

The Dome was selected by a joint team with representatives from the state of Missouri, City of St. Louis, and FEMA because of its location to a large number of Missourians at high-risk to the disease and limited access to health care.

The mass vaccination site will be open through the month of May from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. seven days a week for anyone 16 years of age and older.

“Actually, a lot of my friends are getting it,” says Payton Oviatt. “I play on a sports team at Nerinx Hall so a lot of the draw for getting it is that I want to be able to have my season. So a lot of my friends are getting it.”

“I work with kids,” says Fern Scott. “I’m a pre-school teacher at a daycare so I have to do this for the kids to be safe.”

