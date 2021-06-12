Final Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic in Madison County, IL is Sunday, June 13th

MADISON COUNTY, Il. – The Madison County Health Department (MCHD) has announced that their last Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine clinic will be held Sunday, June 13th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the American Legion Post #435 in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome.

To schedule an appointment time, click here.

This one dose vaccine is available for anyone 18 years old or older regardless of where you live, work, or attend school. The only requirement is age.

MCHD continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination opportunities at their Mass Vaccination clinic site at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville as well as various community and school locations throughout the county.

Links to schedule appointments are located at www.madisonchd.org. If someone needs assistance scheduling their appointment, please call (618) 692-8954 ext. 2 on Monday-Friday 8:30am-4:30pm.