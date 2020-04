FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – Two men over the age of 80 are the first casualties of the COVID-19 virus in Franklin County.

According to the Franklin County Health Department, the patients were residents of Villa Ridge and Washington, Missouri, and 86 and 85 years old, respectively.

Franklin County has confirmed 32 positive cases of the coronavirus.

The youngest person to test positive thus far is a 21-year-old woman from Washington. The oldest patient is a 93-year-old Washington woman.