Five new coronavirus cases identified in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An update from the St. Louis County of Health says that there are five new coronavirus cases. This brings the total of positive cases in the county to ten.

The st. Louis County Health Department says that they are still working on the origin of these cases. They are still under investigation.

New St. Louis County Coronavirus Cases:

​6th Case: 60-69 years old

7th Case: 30-39 years old

8th Case: 50-59 years old

9th Case: 80-89 years old

10th Case: 50-59 years old

Residents experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, and difficulty breathing, should contact the St. Louis County Health Line at (314)615-2660 with their concerns. Those who ​have reason to believe they have encountered a person infected with COVID-19 should also utilize that number.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services hotline can be reached at (877) 435-8411.​

St. Louis County has created a website dedicated to the dissemination of information relating to COVID-19, www.stlcorona.com.

