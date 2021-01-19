Flu vaccine is not interchangeable with the COVID vaccine

Nurse Sandra Lindsay receives the second dose of a Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S., January 4, 2021. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Pool)

ST. LOUIS – The flu vaccine does not protect a person from COVID.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is working to debunk rumors about the vaccine that have been circulating on the internet.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Influenza and COVID-19 “belong to two different RNA virus families, so one vaccine is not interchangeable for another.”

While the two vaccines are not interchangeable, health experts recommend everyone get the flu vaccine this year due to the risk of hospital overcrowding. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said a typical year sees more than 100,000 Missourians get sick from the flu. Some of those are hospitalized because of it.