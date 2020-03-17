Fourth person tests positive for COVID-19 in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has been notified of a fourth case of coronavirus.

The patient is between 60 and 70 years of age. It’s not clear how the person contracted the virus.

Anyone identified as being in close contact or at risk of exposure to this patient will be contacted to the department of public health.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in St. Louis County was on March 7, 2020, the second confirmed case was on March 13, 2020, and the third was March 16, 2020.

People with fever, cough, and difficulty breathing, or who recently came into contact with someone testing positive for coronavirus should contact the St. Louis County Health Line at 314-615-2660 with their concerns.

Call 211 for general COVID-19 questions. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services hotline can be reached at 877-435-8411.

Learn more about St. Louis County’s response to COVID-19 here: www.stlcorona.com.