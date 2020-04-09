Franklin County reports 69 total cases of COVID-19

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (blue/pink) cultured in the lab.

UNION, Mo. – The Franklin County Health Department has confirmed 69 county residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Three people have died as a result of COVID-19 and eight people have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are still ongoing.

Washington, Missouri is reporting just under half of all confirmed cases in Franklin County with 31 patients.

The youngest people to test positive thus far are a woman from Washington and a woman from Union, both of whom are 21 years of age. The oldest patients are two 98-year-old Washington women.